Zion Williamson Summer League debut: Pelicans rookie rips ball from Knicks' Kevin Knox, throws down ferocious dunk
Zion didn't waste any time getting on the highlight reel in his first NBA game
There was a buzz in the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday night for one of the most highly anticipated Summer League games in recent memory -- the debut of No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans' prized rookie was pitted against former Duke teammate and No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks in his first NBA game, and he wasted no time getting on the highlight reel.
With just over six minutes left in the first quarter, he scored his first NBA basket on -- what else? -- a monstrous two-handed dunk.
But that was just the beginning of the show. After another dunk, Williamson displayed his Hulk-like strength by ripping the ball from second-year Knicks forward Kevin Knox before throwing down yet another thunderous jam.
It's only Summer League, but it's clear from the jump that Williamson is going to produce some jaw-dropping highlights in his rookie season. Williamson had 10 points (all four of his field goals were dunks) in the first quarter of his first game as the Pelicans trailed the Knicks, 32-23.
