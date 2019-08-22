2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 50 loaded with Alabama players, starting with the best WR in the nation

College football is finally upon us so it only makes sense to roll out our first big board of the 2020 NFL Draft season. A lot will change between now and April, of course, but we have eight months to sort out the particulars. For now, here are our top 50 players, many of whom are from Alabama (shocking, we know), and it starts with one of the most electric playmakers in the country.

OK, let's get to it.

1. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: He's an elite route runner who does everything well. If you're looking to nitpick, Jeudy doesn't have top-end speed, though you wouldn't know it to watch him in games. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy timed him at 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at Alabama's pro day. Don't tell that to Zedrick Woods, the Ole Miss safety whose 4.3 40 time was the fastest at the 2019 NFL combine; he never had a chance against Jeudy.

2. Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State: An explosive first step off of the edge allows Young to get into the backfield quickly, he also can set the edge in the run game. He's not Nick Bosa but he's the best edge rusher in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: At 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Tagovailoa is undersized by traditional NFL standards but thanks to Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, his lack of ideal height won't prevent him from perhaps being the first player taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa has a quick release and is extremely accurate but he doesn't have elite arm strength, and though he's generally good in the pocket, he can sometimes feel pressure that isn't there. Tagovailoa also excels on slip screens -- the ball is out of hands quickly and accurately -- and he shows great touch on intermediate and deep throws.

4. Grant Delpit, S, LSU: Delpit can line up anywhere -- in centerfield, the slot, near the line of scrimmage, off the edge -- and wherever he ends up he consistently makes plays. He's best coming downhill but he'll continue to improve the other aspects of his game and his long, lean frame coupled with his fluid movements make him look like a natural playmaker.

5. A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa: Huge. Strong. He can rag-doll offensive tackles with a straight-arm and while he's not explosive, he has the strength to control the line of scrimmage. He's a high-motor edge setter in the run game who can't be contained by just one player.

6. Derrick Brown, IDL, Auburn: Hard to move off the ball, Brown has the strength to push the pocket, even against double teams. Can disengage from blocks to make plays near the line of scrimmage. Brown doesn't have the dynamism of a Quinnen Williams or Jeffery Simmons but he is a space-eater that is disruptive around the line and allows teammates around him to make plays.

7. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon: Herbert has a big arm, physically looks the part of NFL franchise quarterback and, added bonus, is an athletic presence in the pocket and a strong runner when he needs to be. Oregon's offense incorporates a lot of play-action and rollouts to take advantage of his athleticism. Herbert is clinical in a well-formed, clean pocket and can regularly deliver downfield strikes, but he'll need to improve on his 2018 campaign where he completed just 59 percent of his throws after connecting on 68 percent of passes as a sophomore.

8. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia: Arguably the best offensive lineman in college football, Thomas not only looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, he plays like a dominant left tackle. He'll again protect Jake Fromm's blind side at Georgia through quick feet, athleticism and strength. Thomas has allowed just four sacks in two seasons and he can take over in the run game.

9. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia: A tall, physical corner who isn't afraid to gamble. Last season he played mostly off-coverage in zone looks but showed the instincts and athleticism to come off his responsibility to make plays. When he does play press man, Hall shows good mirroring technique. He's stout against the run and he is a solid open-field tackler. If he had come out after his junior season there's a chance Hall would've been a first-round pick.

10. Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame: He was given a first-round grade by the advisory committee before the 2019 season and when you watch him play it's clear why. Okwara, who plays bigger than his listed 240 pounds, shows good hand usage and quick first step around the edge and has the athleticism to sink hips and blow past the offensive tackle. He's quick-twitch explosive, not easily blocked, and even when he doesn't get to the quarterback his hands are up trying to make a play.

11. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado: He lines up all over the field -- in the slot, offset tight end, H-back, quarterback. Shenault has strong hands -- he's made a living out of plucking the ball out of the air with a defender draped all over him. He can win at every level and is always one play away from taking it to the house. Think a stronger, more physical N'Keal Harry.

12. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa: Has a little bit of Cody Ford in his game. Wirfs is surprisingly athletic for his size, and his combination of strong hands and quick feet allows him to control would-be pass rushers. If he gets his hands on you it's over, and he also has the ability to get into space and pave the way in the running game.

13. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma: Lamb is an elite route runner, has some of the best hands in college football and his next-level body control allows him to adjust to throws in mid-air. And while he needs to put on weight, he's a willing blocker -- look no further than the backside block he put on former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson during last year's meeting. Yes, he needs to get stronger but bottom line, Lamb is a game-changer.

14. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama: Moses is the prototypical NFL inside linebacker in that he's explosive, extremely athletic and has sideline-to-sideline playmaking abilities. He can rush off the edge and has the ability to sift through trash and knife would-be blockers to make plays in the backfield. Moses was the best inside linebacker on Alabama's defense a season ago (that included Browns fifth-rounder Mack Wilson). Still, only a true junior, expect Moses to improve on his 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss from a season ago.

15. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: Upon first glance, Fromm doesn't check the boxes for Prototypical NFL Quarterback -- he's 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, doesn't have a rocket right arm and isn't particularly athletic outside the pocket. But he is accurate and timely on short routes, shows good touch on intermediate routes and has a good understanding of what the defense is giving him. Fromm sometimes struggles on throws that require him to air it out downfield but he does enough things at a high level to consider first-round consideration.

16. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson: Simmons is a hybrid capable of dominating the linebacker position but with the athleticism to drop into coverage like a safety. He even stood out on Clemson's stacked defense from last season's national championship team and Simmons should only get better in 2019.

17. Raekwon Davis, IDL, Alabama: Don't be confused, Davis isn't nearly as dynamic as his 2018 line-mate, Quinnen Williams. His job was to occupy blockers to allow others to make plays, which he did well. Davis shows the ability to beat one-on-one blocks and he has the strength to control the line of scrimmage. That said, he needs to improve his pass-rush moves; last season he seemed more effective when he lined up between the center and the guard than when he kicked outside between the guard and tackle. Davis did the right thing returning to Alabama, where he'll have a much better shot at going in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

18. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas: Johnson, who can line up inside or out, is a matchup nightmare in single coverage and he's surprisingly fluid for his size. He uses his strength to get off jams at the line of scrimmage and wins on inside routes despite his size. And while he needs time to hit full speed, Johnson is good at using hands to create separation on comeback routes. And as a blocker, he engulfs defensive backs. Is more athletic than he may first appear and can use that athleticism to win in jump-ball and back-shoulder situations.

19. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU: Fulton considered entering the 2019 NFL Draft. He has quick feet, smooth hips and was arguably LSU's best cornerback last season even though he played across the field from Greedy Williams, the Browns' second-round pick this spring. According to Pro Football Focus' metrics, Fulton allowed just 41.5 percent of the passes thrown in his direction to be caught and held receivers to 49 yards after the catch during the '18 season. Fulton's off-field history may give some NFL teams pause but his on-field abilities are undeniable.

20. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson: Etienne gets through the hole like he's shot out of a cannon. His low center of gravity gives him good contact balance and he can put his foot in the ground to get in and out of cuts. While he's a good between-the-tackles runner, Etienne, who is surprisingly strong, rarely takes big hits because of ability to make himself small. He also has the quickness to bounce outside and use his speed to turn the corner.

21. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State: His long legs result in a powerful first step when he gets space. Gross-Matos shows good pursuit down the line of scrimmage, the ability to make backside tackles and uses his quickness to knife through the line. Needs to get stronger but has the quickness to regularly find himself making plays in the backfield.

22. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: Long-legged and long-armed, Henderson can flip his hips, get in and out of breaks against top-flight receivers, and displays good mirroring skills. He's strong in man coverage, and while he isn't a ballhawk (two INTs, five passes defended last season) he has the hands of a wide receiver. Henderson sometimes struggles to disengage from blocks to make tackles in the run game and he'll need to add weight to what can be described as a slight frame, at least by NFL standards.

23. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson: A long-legged deep threat who quickly eats up a cushion. Higgins can put his foot in the ground to get in and out of breaks, and he wins downfield because of height (6-foot-3) and athleticism.

24. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Love doesn't play in a Big Five conference and isn't well known -- yet -- by the average college football fan. But that will change; he's quietly one of the best quarterbacks in the country and could make the leap from the Mountain West to the NFL with a strong 2019 campaign. He completed 64 percent of his throws during his redshirt sophomore season ('18) and he passes the eye test with flying colors. But beyond his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame, Love stands tall in the pocket, he's well-balanced and steps into throws. And while he shows some mobility/athleticism, he's not a runner; he only rushed for more than 15 yards once all season. The ball explodes out of his hand and Love is adept at avoiding sacks, but he struggles with pressure.

25. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: In a word, Swift is explosive. He has the ability to bounce it to the outside using both speed and strength, which sometimes comes with a stiff arm. He can also run between the tackles and he uses his quick acceleration through the hole to get head of steam and that makes him even tougher to bring down. Swift is smooth in open space, catches ball effortlessly, and is a solid option in the screen game. And while he may not be a burner, his one-cut ability can leave defenders flat-footed.

