The regular season is winding down and players will be presented with a decision to leave or return for another season. Running backs typically leave at the first opportunity because the positional career span in the NFL is a narrow window. Despite complications from COVID-19, it would be a surprise if that same line of thinking did not lead several to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft in the coming months.

Here are some of the notable performances from college football this past weekend:

Cam'Ron Harris, Miami (Fla.)

Harris had a subtle cutback to hit a seam that led to his 34-yard touchdown run. Unfortunately for Duke, it was only the third longest play of the day. He finished with 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Freshmen Jaylan Knighton and Donald Chaney Jr. have cut into Harris' carry share this season but two fumbles on 110 carries have done himself zero favors.

The junior from Florida is a patient runner with a strong lower body. He holds up well in pass protection and does a solid job of catching passes out of the backfield.

Najee Harris, Alabama

With the exception of an early season meeting against Texas A&M, Harris has at least been on the doorstep of 100+ rushing yards each game. The California native has at least two receptions in every game except one and has 20 touchdowns in nine games this season. The senior had 145 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. He joined Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and Shaun Alexander as the only running backs in Alabama history with at least 40 rushing touchdowns. His 47 career touchdowns are second most in program history; just three behind Alexander.

Harris has converted 81.3% of his third down runs, according to truMedia Stats. When the updated CBS Sports draft rankings are posted, one would expect the Crimson Tide running back to be one of the first running backs listed.

CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina

Marable compiled 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He did a good job of weaving through traffic to find the goal line on one of his two touchdowns; the other was a stroll in the park. The back could have done a better job sinking his hips on his cuts rather than leaning forward a bit. His performance enabled the Chanticleers to upset No. 13 BYU on Saturday. At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, the senior from Georgia, has delivered back-to-back 100 rushing yard performances. Marable shows good burst and comfort catching the football. He has two fumbles on the season.

Larry Rountree III, Missouri

Despite losing multiple starters on last year's offensive line, Rountree has been highly effective. Half of his games have exceeded 100 rushing yards, including 345 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks. The senior from North Carolina is a patient, natural runner that looks comfortable in the passing game despite a lack of production. The back does a great job using his blockers and is not afraid to initiate contact.

Rountree had 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He has already accepted an invitation to perform in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Trey Sermon, Ohio State

Sermon had a big day in Ohio State's trouncing of Michigan State. He recorded 112 yards on 10 carries with one of those going for a 64-yard touchdown. The play was designed to go to the left when the Oklahoma transfer cut against the grain and bounced it outside. The coolest part of the play was Justin Fields recognizing that the running back might need a block down the field and sprinting to make the touchdown-sealing play.

For the first time since November 10, 2018, the running back topped 100 rushing yards. Sermon has great speed and looks comfortable catching passes out of the backfield. He has also accepted an invitation to take part in the Reese's Senior Bowl.