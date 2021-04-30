The Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Burrow, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: A+

Pete Prisco: Lawrence will change the dynamic of this franchise for the next decade. They will win a Super Bowl.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: Trevor Lawrence will be a seamless fit in the Jaguars' new offense. The shotgun-based spread system Urban Meyer uses is very similar to what Lawrence has been a part of, really, since high school. His receiving corps is close to being considered sufficient (D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault have a shot to be explosive while Marvin Jones is the steady presence), his offensive line is middle-of-the-pack-ish. But the key is that his defense is still a major work-in-progress, suggesting a lot of close games and play-from-behind efforts from Lawrence. Someone in every single Fantasy draft will take a shot on Lawrence in case he starts his rookie year hot like Justin Herbert. That's why he'll get taken as a priority No. 2 quarterback with a pick after 120th overall on Draft Day ahead of known names like Ben Roethlisberger and Kirk Cousins. He'll be viewed much differently in long-term formats -- keeper leagues will grab him by 100th overall while he'll be a top-10 pick in rookie-only drafts (and the 1.01 in two-QB Dynasty leagues).

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Justin Herbert

Best trait: Football IQ

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wing span Clemson 6' 5 5/8" 213 10" 31 1/2" 78 2/8"

Strengths

Great arm strength

Pocket awareness and mobility

Foot speed for designed runs and scrambling

Weaknesses