The 2021 NFL Draft had a predictable start, with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson being the first two players selected. Things quickly got murky after that, however, as several teams went against the grain to take players who hey hope can make immediate impacts this season. 

Equally unexpected was that the first trade of the 2021 draft was between division rivals, as the Eagles traded up with the Cowboys to acquire the 10th overall pick. The Bears then traded up with the Giants to take former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Day Two has been equally exciting so far -- and we're just getting started.

Below, you'll find details for every deal that took place during the 2020 NFL Draft, followed by a look at every pick in the top 100 that was traded before the draft.

Round 1

Team                                                                      Assets Received

Eagles                                                                     No. 10 (WR D. Smith)

Cowboys                                                                No. 12 (LB Parsons), No. 84
Team                                                                      Assets Received 
Bears                                                No. 11 (QB Fields)

Giants                                   No. 20 (WR Toney), No. 164, 2022 1st Round, 2022 4th Round

Team                                                                     Assets Received 

Jets                                                                      No. 14 (OL Vera-Tucker), No. 143

Vikings                                                              No. 23 (OT Darrisaw), No. 66, No. 86

Round 2

Team                                                                        Assets Received

Broncos                                                                    No. 35 (RB Williams), No. 219 

Falcons                                                                 No. 40 (S Grant), No. 114 

Team                                                                  Assets Received

Patriots                                                               No. 38 (DT Barmore)

Bengals                                                         No. 46 (OT Carman), No. 122, No. 139

Team                                                                Assets Received

Bears                                                               No. 39 (OT Jenkins), No. 151

Panthers                                                          No. 52, No. 83, No. 204

Team                                                               Assets Received

Dolphins                                                           No. 42 (OL Eichenberg)

Giants                                                         No. 50 (OLB Ojulari), 2022 3rd Round

Team                                                                 Assets Received

Raiders                                                              No. 43 (S Moehrig), No. 229

49ers                                                                  No. 48 (OG Banks), No. 121

Team                                                                Assets Received

Browns                                            No. 52 (LB Owusu-Koramoah), No. 113

Panthers                                          No. 59, No. 89

Pre-draft trades involving top 100 picks

  • No. 3 acquired by the 49ers as part of the Dolphins' Larry Tunsil trade with Texans 
  • No. 6 acquired by the Dolphins from the Eagles 
  • No. 12 acquired by the Eagles from the 49ers
  • No. 23 acquired by the Jets as part of Jamal Adams trade with Seahawks 
  • No. 25 acquired by the Jaguars as part of Jalen Ramsey trade with Rams 
  • No. 31 acquired by Ravens as part of Orlando Brown trade with Chiefs 
  • No. 36 acquired by Dolphins as part of Larry Tunsil trade with Texans 
  • No. 45 acquired by Jaguars as part of Yannick Ngakoue trade with Vikings
  • No. 63 acquired by Chiefs as part of Orlando Brown trade with Ravens 
  • No. 74 acquired by Washington as part of Trent Williams trade with 49ers
  • No. 79 acquired by Raiders as part of Rodney Hudson trade to Cardinals
  • No. 84 acquired by Eagles as part of Carson Wentz trade to Colts 
  • No. 86 acquired by Jets as part of Jamal Adams trade to Seahawks 
  • No. 90 acquired by Vikings as part of Yannick Ngakoue trade with Baltimore 
  • No. 91 acquired by Browns as part of 2020 draft trade with Saints 
  • No. 94 acquired by Baltimore as part of Orlando Brown trade with Chiefs