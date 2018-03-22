Player Blurb: Davon Grayson, WR, East Carolina

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Smooth operator while running routes. Glides down the field and isn't awkward when breaking off his stem. Good size, adequate build in upper body. Natural hands-catcher who plucks away from his body. Speed downfield is lacking a bit. Has late-round value as No. 2 wideout.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite two-star recruit out of Suffolk, Virginia, Grayson saw his true freshman season end early due to a knee injury, though he did manage 18 catches with 176 yards and four TDs in five games. Grayson combined for 58 catches, 705 yards and three touchdowns in 21 games over his next two seasons on the field, though he missed 2016 in its entirity due to a back injury.

Grayson topped his combined performance from 2014-15 during his senior year despite also dealing with nagging injuries, hauling in 59 passes for 886 yards and six touchdowns, and also kicking in six carries for 40 rushing yards. His biggest game came at Connecticut, where he managed 11 receptions for 223 yards with three touchdowns in a 41-38 win, one of only two East Carolina victories on the year. -- R.J. White