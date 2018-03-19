Player Blurb: Kyzir White, CB, West Virginia

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Aggressive coming downhill and will make many plays on the football due to that aggression. Lacks in the agility and downfield speed departments. Hybrid safety / corner.

College Recap:

Kyzir White was a 247Sports Composite four-star recruit, the No. 12 overall junior college player and the top-rated safety in the 2016 recruiting class. He's spent the past two years as the starter at the most important position in West Virginia's 3-3-5 defense. White played the spur safety spot, a hybrid role that combines run and pass responsibilities with blitzing privileges off the edge. A hard hitter who can hold his own in pass coverage, White was the starter from the first day he stepped on campus all the way to a career-best 13-tackle day in his final game. White made 58 tackles and seven tackles for a loss and added three sacks in 2016. He made seven stops in his first game, had two sacks, including a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery in the red zone, in a win on the road against Texas and broke his hand in near the end of the season. He missed one game and was back in the starting lineup in the bowl game, when he had six tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass breakup against Miami. White was second on the team with 94 tackles in 2017 and had 7 1/2 tackles for a loss and three interceptions. He picked off two passes against East Carolina, had back-to-back 10-tackle games to finish the regular season and then closed his career with 13 stops against Utah in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. His brother, Kevin, was drafted No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2015. His other brother, Ka'Raun, was a 1,000-yard receiver for the Mountaineers this season. Their sister, Kiyae', is a member of the Auburn basketball team. - Mike Casazza, EerSports.com