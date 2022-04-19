Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.62 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Baker Mayfield

Strengths:

Smaller, thickish aggressive QB with a gritty and frentic playing style. Arm strength pops when kept clean. Super-tough runner who will fight through contact to get extra yardage. Big-time throw ability and willingness definitely there when protected well. Huge producer early in his collegiate career.

Weaknesses:

Not an arm-talent specimen who'll rip big-time throws when on the run or off balance. Bounces around in the pocket but is often too antsy and pulls it down to run too quickly. Athleticism is respectable but he won't be a designed-running threat in the NFL like was in college. Accuracy is very hit or miss. Not a liability nor a strength right now. A little raw at reading coverages/making the correct decision. Willingness to stretch it vertically more impressive than his downfield touch right now.

Accolades: