2020 Super Bowl weather: Miami forecast updated for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

It's the biggest game of the year: The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LIV, and it's only days away. During the AFC and NFC championship games, drastic weather conditions were fully on display ... so the biggest game of them all features teams that are used to it. Kansas City saw a frigid game against the Tennessee Titans, with gusts of wind that caused fans to bundle up. Over in clear Santa Clara, the weather was a bit different, but even though some California natives may have been on the colder side, it was nothing compared to their AFC counterpart's conditions.

The Chiefs and Niners will play for the Lombardi Trophy at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2, but just how nice will it be? It looks like they'll be able to face off in the lavish warm weather that Miami has to offer.

We will play weatherman here at CBS Sports, so you came to the right place! Here's everything you need to know about the updated projections for South Florida's championship on Feb. 2:

Super Bowl LIV forecast

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Mostly sunny

Projected game-time temperatures: 72 degrees (high), 50 degrees (low)

Game-time projection: Clear

Chance of rain: 10 percent

Winds: WNW at 8-14 mph

Previous weather updates for this game did project some thunderstorms hitting around game time, but we currently are on track to miss that. Of course, given how South Florida weather can change on a dime, there's always a chance those thunderstorms bump back up on the forecast between now and kickoff. For reference: the weather for the eve of Super Bowl LIV on Saturday calls for showers. So while the temperatures should be pleasant (especially for the Chiefs, who are fresh off a title game with temps that felt like single digits), it's not totally out of the question that both sides will have to battle the elements at Hard Rock Stadium.

Who might benefit more? If anyone, probably the 49ers. The Chiefs, remember, hardly utilize, let alone emphasize, the ground game in contrast to their Mahomes-led aerial attack, whereas San Francisco's offense is usually at its best when Jimmy Garoppolo is merely handing the ball to one of the Niners' open-field weapons -- Raheem Mostert, in the most recent case. Any sort of showers or storms would likely dictate more of a conservative approach, even if only for a part of the action.