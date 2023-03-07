The Rams are reportedly shopping Jalen Ramsey ahead of the official start of 2023 NFL free agency, but the star cornerback isn't the only big name from Los Angeles' recent title run who could soon be playing elsewhere. Hours ahead of Tuesday's deadline for using the franchise tag, the Rams decided not to use the tag on Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay, according to NFL Media, and are set to let the four-year veteran test the open market next week.

A franchise tag would've prevented Gay from hitting free agency, while guaranteeing the kicker approximately $5.4 million for 2023, per Over the Cap. A transition tag would've guaranteed Gay the same amount but permitted other teams to negotiate with the kicker, simply giving the Rams the right to match other offers. Instead, the 28-year-old special teamer will be free to talk with other teams starting March 13, and can finalize a new deal starting March 15.

Gay, who earned $2.5M in 2022, has been one of the NFL's most accurate kickers of the last two seasons. Originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Buccaneers in 2019, he struggled in his lone season with Tampa Bay, going 27 of 35 on field goal tries and missing five extra points. Since then, he's converted 74 of 80 FGs (92.5%) with the Rams, going 32 for 34 on FGs -- including four for five on 50+ yard attempts -- during L.A.'s 2021 Super Bowl run.

Gay was a restricted free agent last offseason, when the Rams retained him with an original-round tender. This year, he figures to command at least $4M per season on a new deal, giving him a top-12 contract at his position. L.A., on the other hand, is looking for ways to save money as it rebuilds following the worst recorded season by a defending Super Bowl champion.