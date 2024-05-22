PHILADELPHIA -- Organized team activities are in full swing for the Philadelphia Eagles as the team conducted their second of six OTA practices, but the first open to the media. The one hour and 12 minute practice mostly conducted of 7-on-7 drills as the Eagles are in the midst of preparing for the 2024 season.

There are still four more OTA practices on the docket: May 23, May 28, and May 30-31. Mandatory minicamp is scheduled from June 4-6.

Here are some observations from the open practice:

Who wasn't here?

This is a voluntary OTA session, so players aren't required to be at practice. James Bradberry, whose future with the Eagles may be in flux, wasn't present for the voluntary session. Sydney Brown was watching the safeties behind them in the 7-on-7 drills, as he's still recovering from a torn ACL.

Kelee Ringo wasn't at practice either. Nakobe Dean was there, but not participating in 7-on-7s. Ditto with Ainias Smith (stress fracture). The Ringo absence is noticeable given he likely would have received first-team reps with Bradberry not present.

No Lane Johnson or Jake Elliott either.

Depth chart observations

During the 7-on-7 portion of the OTAs, we got a first look at the revamped secondary. Keep in mind Bradberry and Ringo were not present for the open Wednesday session.

Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers lined up at cornerback on the first team. C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship were at safety, with Avonte Maddox mixing in between slot cornerback and safety. It appears Vic Fangio wants to give Maddox a long look at safety this summer.

At linebacker, Devin White and Zack Baun were on the first team with Dean not there. Fangio revealing he views Baun as an inside linebacker is being tested in camp.

Rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean were on the second team at cornerback. DeJean was also getting some looks in the slot with the first team. Josh Jobe was also mixing in with the second team at cornerback. Jalyx Hunt and Tarron Jackson were getting some reps with the first team on the edge, but that position is ever rotating in May.

Rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was on the third team at MIKE linebacker. Oren Burks and Ben VanSumeren were on the second team at linebacker.

What happened in 7-on-7s?

A.J. Brown beat Isaiah Rodgers on an out route with the first team

Quinyon Mitchell had blanket coverage on a deep ball pass from Kenny Pickett to Jacob Harris. Was a nice ball by Pickett.

Mitchell also had a pass breakup on Johnny Wilson. His footwork is fluid.

Albert Okwuegbunam had a nice catch over the middle from Tanner McKee. two plays later, he dropped a pass.

Zack Baun had strong coverage on a designed Jalen Hurts pass, forcing Hurts to run to his right and take off to the sideline.

Britain Covey had a sideline catch with Cooper DeJean in coverage. Covey is vying for that WR3 spot.

Johnny Wilson had a strong catch from Tanner McKee when the third team offense was up.

Kenny Pickett had a strong day on his throws. The best one was a sideline pass to Lew Nichols.

Tanner McKee also had a strong day throwing the football, with his best throw on a dart between the seams to E.J. Jenkins. Trotter Jr. was in coverage.

Isaiah Rodgers had a pass breakup on a Jalen Hurts ball intended for Dallas Goedert.

Jacob Harris had a nice catch with Andre Sam in coverage.

Tanner McKee had no problems finding Britain Covey in the passing game when both were on the field.

Punt returns

Britain Covey was the first team punt returner, but DeJean was also getting a look during the special teams portion of the session. Ainias Smith was watching with Covey and DeJean.

Other observations

Mekhi Becton was at right tackle with Lane Johnson not present. Becton might be bigger than Jordan Mailata in pads.

Saquon Barkley lined up in the slot on one play.

The Eagles are using the trips formation more and were practicing the flat route in pass drills quite a bit.

Injuries

Eli Ricks walked off the field with a trainer and eventually returned, but did not practice the rest of the way. There wasn't a noticeable limp when Ricks came off, so it could have been a precaution.