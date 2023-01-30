We're down to one game in the 2022 NFL season: Super Bowl LVII. After the Eagles' convincing victory over the 49ers, the Chiefs took care of business in the AFC title game to punch their ticket to Arizona.

This year will mark the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona and the first since the Patriots rallied to defeat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14

(4) 49ers 41, (7) Seahawks 23

(4) Jaguars 31, (5) Chargers 30

Sunday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 34, (7) Dolphins 31

(6) Giants 31, (3) Vikings 24

(3) Bengals 24, (6) Ravens 17

Monday, Jan. 16

(5) Cowboys 31, (4) Buccaneers 14

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21

(1) Eagles 38, (6) Giants 7

(1) Chiefs 27, (4) Jaguars 20

Sunday, Jan. 22

(2) 49ers 19, (5) Cowboys 12

(3) Bengals 27, (2) Bills 10

Championship Sunday

Jan. 29

NFC Championship

Eagles 31, 49ers 7

AFC Championship

Chiefs 23, Bengals 20

Super Bowl LVII

Feb. 12

Chiefs vs. Eagles in Arizona, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV)