Super Bowl LVIII is right around the corner. Leading up to the big game, which will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, fans will have plenty of content from CBS Sports leading up to the big game. Announced Wednesday, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ will provide more than 115 combined hours of Super Bowl LVIII coverage throughout the week, beginning on Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. ET.

CBS Sports Network will have more than 75 hours of programing from Las Vegas, including studio programing and radio show simulcasts. The Network's coverage will conclude on Super Bowl Sunday with an extended postgame show with The NFL Today team, headlined by James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Nate Burleson and JJ Watt. Meanwhile, CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports network, will produce over 40 hours programming.

Here's a rundown of the programing schedules for both CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ.

CBS SPORTS NETWORK:

BOOMER AND GIO (Monday – Friday, 6:00 – 10:00 p.m., ET): Hosted by Boomer Esiason with Gregg Giannotti.

(Monday – Friday, 6:00 – 10:00 p.m., ET): Hosted by Boomer Esiason with Gregg Giannotti. THE JIM ROME SHOW (Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m., ET): Hosted by Jim Rome.

CBS SPORTS HQ SPOTLIGHT (Monday, Thursday: 3:00 – 4:30 p.m., ET; Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., ET): Hosted by Chris Hassel and Amanda Guerra.

NFL MONDAY QB (Monday, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., ET): Hosted by Adam Schein.

TIME TO SCHEIN (Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., ET): Hosted by Adam Schein.

THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW (Tuesday – Friday, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., ET): Hosted by Adam Schein alongside analysts Kyle Long, Amy Trask, Brock Vereen, lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones and analyst Jason McCourty, with fantasy contributors Katie Mox and Jeff Ratcliffe.

SUPER BOWL OPENING NIGHT (Monday, 8:00 – 11:00 p.m., ET)

SUPER BOWL LIVE (Monday, 11:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m., ET; Tuesday-Friday, 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., ET): Hosted by Adam Zucker.

WE NEED TO TALK (Saturday, 10:00 – 11:00 p.m., ET): Hosted by AJ Ross, Amy Trask, Aditi Kinkhabwala and Andrea Kremer.

SUPER BOWL WEEKEND (Saturday, 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m., ET)

THE NFL TODAY POSTGAME SHOW: Immediately following CBS Sports' broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII. Hosted by James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, Nate Burleson and JJ Watt.

CBS SPORTS HQ:

MIDDAY RUNDOWN (Monday – Friday, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., ET): Hosted by Joe Musso and Tommy Tran.

SPORTSLINE (Monday – Friday, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., ET; Friday, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m., ET; Saturday, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., ET): Hosted by Erik Kuselias and Tommy Tran.