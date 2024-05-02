The NFL offseason is flying by, while the 2024 NFL season is quickly approaching. Some teams have even already taken the practice field for voluntary offseason workouts. One such team is the Atlanta Falcons, who have a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins.

Atlanta signed the former Viking to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason, which was the most lucrative free-agency deal given to any player regardless of position. While Cousins does turn 36-years-old soon and is coming off a torn Achilles suffered October 29, he is viewed as the quarterback that can take the Falcons to the playoffs.

Cousins has made strides in recovery, as evidenced by the video the Falcons posted on social media Thursday of him throwing the ball in his brand new No. 18 jersey.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a big, four-year deal, but also used their No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington. It was a decision that shocked the NFL world, but one that Atlanta's brass will continue to defend. Cousins will be quite the mentor for Penix, but it does remain to be seen how long the veteran will be able to keep playing high-level football.