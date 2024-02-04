With sports betting now legal in some capacity in well over half the USA, the 2024 Super Bowl props catalog continues to expand. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has piled up 260 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns over his first two postseason appearances and he'll likely see a heavy workload again on Super Bowl Sunday. The latest 2024 Super Bowl player props list McCaffrey's over/under for total rushing and receiving yards at 130.5.

McCaffrey has reached 131 scrimmage yards in six of his last eight games, but he could have his hands full against a Kansas City run defense that held Baltimore's top-ranked rush unit to 81 yards. Which side of that line should you play and which 2024 Super Bowl props should you target? Before betting any NFL props for 49ers vs. Chiefs or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, SportsLine's AI PickBot has hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Super Bowl 58, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided NFL prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for the 2024 Super Bowl here.

Top NFL player prop bets the 2024 Super Bowl

After analyzing Super Bowl 58 and examining the many NFL player props, the AI PickBot says Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce goes over 72.5 receiving yards. The 33-year-old has made waves for his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, but he's looked undistracted during the 2024 NFL Playoffs, catching 25 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns during the first three games of the postseason.

Kelce has reached 75 receiving yards in 11 of his last 12 postseason games and he's got a solid matchup against the 49ers. San Francisco gave up 97 receiving yards to Lions tight end Sam LaPorta last week and also allowed big games to Trey McBride and T.J. Hockenson during the season. The AI PickBot predicts that Kelce continues to play well, projecting that he finishes with an average of 91.5 receiving yards for a comfortable Over. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. 49ers

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has seven other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any NFL prop bets for 49ers vs. Chiefs.

Which NFL prop bets should you target for Super Bowl 58? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NFL props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,674 top-rated picks this season.