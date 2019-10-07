49ers vs. Browns: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

San Francisco (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: San Francisco 3-0-0; Cleveland 2-2-0

What to Know

Cleveland will take on San Francisco at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Levi's Stadium. Cleveland isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Browns strolled past Baltimore with points to spare last week, taking the matchup 40-25. RB Nick Chubb had a stellar game for Cleveland as he rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Chubb has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, San Francisco wasn't the first one on the board two weeks ago, but they got there more often. They managed a 24-20 victory over Pittsburgh. The win was familiar territory for San Francisco, who now has three in a row.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 2-2 and San Francisco to 3-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Browns enter the contest with only 1 rushing touchdown allowed, good for second best in the league. But the 49ers are even better: they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. We'll see if that edge gives the 49ers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $98.00

Odds

The 49ers are a 5-point favorite against the Browns.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 49ers, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Cleveland won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.