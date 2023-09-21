Week 3 of the 2023 NFL schedule will begin with a matchup between NFC rivals as the San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium and San Francisco is a 10.5-point favorite in the 49ers vs. Giants odds with Saquon Barkley (ankle) ruled out. The latest Giants vs. 49ers NFL props lists Brock Purdy's over/under for total passing yards at 229.5, while Darren Waller's over/under for total receiving yards is 45.5. Which side of those NFL prop bets should you play and which 49ers vs. Giants props can be profitable? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 3, you need to see the 49ers vs. Giants NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Last week, SportsLine AI went an astounding 19-9 on its 5-star prop picks and it is 105-70 for a $1,592 profit on 4.5 and 5-star prop predictions for the season.

For 49ers vs. Giants on Thursday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Giants vs. 49ers prop picks for every available prop market.

Top NFL player prop bets for 49ers vs. Giants

After analyzing Giants vs. 49ers and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey soars past his over/under for total rushing yards of 78.5. In fact, the model ranks McCaffrey over 78.5 rushing yards as one of its top 49ers vs. Giants player props, projecting he finishes with 129 yards and giving the pick a five-star rating.

McCaffrey has carried the ball 42 times for 268 yards this season, topping the 100-yard mark in his first two games and topping 78.5 in five of his last seven regular-season games.

The 27-year-old has gained a staggering 190 of those yards after contact in 2023 and New York's defense has missed 18 tackles already this season. The Giants rank 26th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed this season and were 27th against the run in 2022, so expect a healthy dose of McCaffrey on Thursday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for New York vs. San Francisco

In addition, SportsLine AI says another star sails past his total and has seven other NFL props rated four stars or better.

Which Giants vs. 49ers prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football?