The San Francisco 49ers have reached the conference championship game in their last six postseason appearances, tied for the second-longest streak in the NFL since 1970. The top-seeded 49ers will hope to extend the run when they host the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers on Saturday in a 2024 NFC Divisional Round matchup. San Francisco (12-5) hasn't lost in the divisional round since falling at Tampa Bay in 2002, with two of the six wins during its streak coming against Green Bay. The Packers (10-8), who routed Dallas 48-32 during Super Wild Card Weekend, dropped a 13-10 decision to the 49ers in their last divisional-round appearance two years ago.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before locking in any Packers vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on 49ers vs. Packers and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can see the model's picks only at SportsLine. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Packers spread: San Francisco -9.5

49ers vs. Packers over/under: 50.5 points

49ers vs. Packers money line: San Francisco -454, Green Bay +349

SF: 49ers were 3-5 against the spread as home favorites in the regular season

GB: Packers are 5-3 ATS as road underdogs this campaign

49ers vs. Packers picks: See picks here

49ers vs. Packers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the 49ers can cover

Many of San Francisco's key starters will be well-rested as they sat out the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. One of them is Brock Purdy, who broke the NFL record for yards per attempt in a campaign with an average of 9.6. The 24-year-old also led the league in passer rating (113.0) and QBR (72.7) while ranking third in touchdown passes (31) and fifth in passing yards (franchise-record 4,280).

Another player who didn't play in Week 18 was Christian McCaffrey, who still was the NFL's leading rusher with a career-high 1,459 yards. The 27-year-old running back was fourth in the league with 14 touchdown runs and shared the lead with Miami's Raheem Mostert for total TDs with 21. McCaffrey has found the end zone in 24 of his 30 games - including playoffs - with the 49ers since being acquired from Carolina before Week 7 of the 2022 season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay played a near-perfect game against Dallas on Sunday en route to its seventh victory in its last nine contests and becoming the first No. 7 seed to record a win since the playoffs expanded in 2020. Quarterback Jordan Love completed 16-of-21 pass attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns in his first career postseason game after finishing second in the NFL with 32 during the regular season. The 25-year-old has thrown 21 TD passes and just one interception over his last nine contests.

After rushing for just two touchdowns in each of the last two regular seasons, Aaron Jones had three scoring runs against the Cowboys on Sunday. The 29-year-old tied the franchise record for most rushing scores in a playoff game and the NFL marks for most in a road playoff game and a wild-card contest. The Packers were 31st in the league with seven interceptions in the regular season but had two in Dallas, including one that safety Darnell Savage returned 64 yards for a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

How to make 49ers vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 46 total points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in more than 50% of simulations. You can see the model's NFL picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins 49ers vs. Packers, and which side of the spread cashes over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. 49ers spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.