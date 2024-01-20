The seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers will make their fourth appearance in the divisional round in five years when they visit the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers for an NFC matchup in the 2024 NFL playoffs on Saturday. Green Bay (10-8) missed the postseason in 2022 after reaching the divisional round in head coach Matt LaFleur's first three campaigns, but returned this year and posted a stunning 48-32 victory at Dallas during Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco (12-5) has won six straight divisional-round games, with two of the triumphs coming against the Packers.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before locking in any Packers vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Now, the model has zeroed in on 49ers vs. Packers. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Packers spread: San Francisco -10

49ers vs. Packers over/under: 50.5 points

49ers vs. Packers money line: San Francisco -471, Green Bay +359

SF: 49ers were 3-5 against the spread as home favorites in the regular season

GB: Packers are 5-3 ATS as road underdogs this campaign

49ers vs. Packers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the 49ers can cover

Many of San Francisco's key starters will be well-rested as they sat out the regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. One of them is Brock Purdy, who broke the NFL record for yards per attempt in a campaign with an average of 9.6. The 24-year-old also led the league in passer rating (113.0) and QBR (72.7) while ranking third in touchdown passes (31) and fifth in passing yards (franchise-record 4,280).

Another player who didn't play in Week 18 was Christian McCaffrey, who still was the NFL's leading rusher with a career-high 1,459 yards. The 27-year-old running back was fourth in the league with 14 touchdown runs and shared the lead with Miami's Raheem Mostert for total TDs with 21. McCaffrey has found the end zone in 24 of his 30 games - including playoffs - with the 49ers since being acquired from Carolina before Week 7 of the 2022 season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay wasn't given much of a chance to end Dallas' 16-game home winning streak last week, especially considering Jordan Love was making his postseason debut. But the 25-year-old put on a clinic against the Cowboys, completing 16-of-21 attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns while posting the fourth-best passer rating (157.2) in NFL playoff history. Over his last nine games, Love has made 21 TD passes and just one interception while guiding the Packers to seven victories.

The 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Love has plenty of options to target as 10 players had a touchdown reception during the regular season and a league-high nine registered at least 200 receiving yards. Rookie Jayden Reed, who played through a chest injury each of the last two weeks and is questionable for Saturday, led Green Bay with 793 receiving yards and tied fellow wideout Romeo Doubs (674 yards) for the team lead with eight TD catches. The 23-year-old Doubs set a career high in the wild-card victory with 151 receiving yards - the third-highest total in team playoff history. See which team to pick here.

