The brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, Yaqub Talib, has pled guilty to murder after fatally shooting another man at a little league football game, according to USA Today. Authorities say an altercation broke out during the game when Yaqub Talib pulled out a gun and fatally shot Michael Hickmon, who was coaching for the opposing team.

Yaqub Talib now faces 37 years in prison, and he will be formally sentenced on Aug. 7, when victim impact statements will be read. Aqib Talib was not charged with a crime, but he and Yaqub Talib are both defendants in a lawsuit filed by Hickmon's family that alleges the Big XII Sports League and Family Services did not have proper security or thoroughly vet its youth coaches.

The shooting, which took place in Lancaster, Texas, occurred when an altercation broke out between the coaching staff and the officiating crew, according to the Lancaster Police Department's account of events. The other coaching staff got involved, and Yaqub Talib allegedly discharged his gun and shot Hickmon. Hickmon was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police put out a warrant for Yaqub Talib's arrest, and he turned himself into the the authorities. At the time, Clark Birdsall, the attorney for Yaqub Talib, released a statement on behalf of his client.

Birdsall said Yaqub Talib "regrets the tragic loss of life but self surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story." Birdsall did not provide any more details about Yaqub Talib's perspective.

Aqib Talib was in attendance when the shooting occurred, and his attorney released a statement to TMZ Sports.

"Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life," Aqib Talib's lawyer said in the statement. "He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."

Aqib Talib won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos while also earning five trips to the Pro Bowl throughout his 12-year NFL career. Aqib Talib retired ahead of the 2020 season and was set to work on Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast during the 2022 season. However, Aqib Talib stepped away from that job to spend time with his family, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.