Bears vs. Eagles odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from model on 87-60 roll

Two teams that are underwhelming so far this season meet in a key NFC matchup when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Bears (3-4), have lost three in a row and fallen 3.5 games behind NFC North-leading Green Bay, while the Eagles (4-4) snapped a two-game losing streak and trail first-place Dallas by half-a-game in the NFC East. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles have won the last four games in the series, including a 16-15 win in last January's NFC wild card game. Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Bears picks of your own, listen to the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Philadelphia is 2-1 at home and coming off a 31-13 win at Buffalo, which snapped the Eagles' two-game losing streak. Philadelphia is aiming for a third straight winning season and fifth in seven years. The Eagles are 37-24 under fourth-year coach Doug Pederson, including a win in Super Bowl LII. They are also 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following an ATS win.

Offensively, Philadelphia is led by quarterback Carson Wentz, who has completed 164-of-264 passes for 1,821 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his four-year career, he has faced the Bears twice, completing 44-of-70 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

But just because Philadelphia has won 10 of its last 14 meetings against Chicago does not guarantee it will cover the Bears vs. Eagles spread on Sunday.

That's because despite its slow start to the season, Chicago has played well on the road, posting wins at Denver and Washington and losing late to Oakland in its game in London. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Bears are 7-4 away from home. Chicago is also 13-5 against the spread in its last 18 games against NFC opponents.

Defensively, Chicago has an edge over Philadelphia in a number of statistical categories, including passing yards given up per game (230.6 to 256.1), rushing yards allowed (86 to 90.5), total yards allowed (316.6 to 346.6), and scoring defense (122 to 199). Linebacker Khalil Mack has been a beast, leading the team in sacks with 5.5 and recording seven tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

