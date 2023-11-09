The Chicago Bears will host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football after having previously beaten the Washington Commanders 40-20 on a Thursday night last month. Justin Fields threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Washington, but he's doubtful for this week's matchup because of a thumb injury that has caused him to miss the last three games. If Fields can't go, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will make his fourth start. His over-under for passing yards is 184.5 in the latest NFL player props.

Which NFL prop bets should you target as you place your Thursday Night Football bets and Bears vs. Panthers same-game parlay picks? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 10 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Bears vs. Panthers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 365 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

For Bears vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Panthers vs. Bears prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Chicago vs. Carolina here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Bears vs. Panthers

After analyzing Panthers vs. Bears and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Panthers quarterback Bryce Young goes under 223.5 total passing yards. In fact, it says that Young falls well short, predicting he finishes with 197.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has shown flashes in his rookie season, but it's largely been a struggle for the former Heisman Trophy winner. Young has only topped 223.5 passing yards twice in seven starts and is coming off one of his worst performances of the year against the Colts last week. Young threw the ball 39 times in a 27-13 loss to Indianapolis, but only managed 173 passing yards and also threw three interceptions. He's only averaging 5.5 yards per pass attempt for the season and game script isn't likely to work in his favor.

Chicago is only favored by three in the latest Bears vs. Panthers odds from the SportsLine Consensus and Young's four games in which he attempted at least 38 passes all came in games that Carolina lost by two scores or more. In single-possession games, Young hasn't thrown the ball more than 33 times, which is a big reason why the AI PickBot is only predicting 197 yards for TNF. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chicago vs. Carolina

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 16 other NFL props rated 3.5 stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Bears vs. Panthers prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Bears vs. Panthers prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Panthers vs. Bears props, all from the brand-new AI PickBot that has nailed 365 top-rated picks this season.