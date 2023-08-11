The Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears will square off Saturday in the 2023 NFL preseason-opener for both teams. The Titans will try to recover after dropping seven straight games in 2022 and finishing 7-10. On the other side, the Bears only managed to go 3-14 last season. Ryan Tannehill is the starting quarterback for the Titans and Justin Fields heads into his third season with Chicago, although both will likely see very little action, if any.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Bears odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Titans vs. Bears picks, you need to see what SportsLine NFL expert Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Severance quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. In fact, he is a remarkable 13-3-1 on his last 17 against the spread and money line picks involving Chicago. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is way up.

Now, Severance has locked in on Titans vs. Bears from every angle and locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Titans vs. Bears:

Titans vs. Bears spread: Chicago -3.5

Titans vs. Bears over/under: 37 points

Titans vs. Bears money line: Chicago -165, Tennessee +140

TEN: Titans are 6-1-1 ATS in their last 8 road games

CHI: Over is 5-2 in Bears' last 7 games on grass

Why the Titans can cover

Quarterback Will Levis was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft for Tennessee and sits third on the depth chart. Levis owns a powerful throwing arm and good mobility to extend plays with his legs. During his three years in college, Levis threw for 5,876 passing yards with 46 passing touchdowns. The 24-year-old will have ample opportunities to showcase his talent.

The Titans love to keep the ball on the ground and overpower opponents. Running back Tyjae Spears was picked in the third round this past NFL Draft. Spears is explosive and has game-breaking speed. He can also be a reliable pass-catcher coming out of the backfield. The 22-year-old racked up 2,910 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns at Tulane.

Why the Bears can cover

Quarterback PJ Walker is a very athletic and nimble playmaker. Walker has a strong arm and isn't afraid to push the ball downfield. The 28-year-old can also do damage on read options or by improvising. In 2022 for the Carolina Panthers, Walker tossed 731 passing yards with three passing scores, flashing his ability to start in this league.

Receiver Tyler Scott is a superb weapon picked in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Scott can win at all three levels and has the quickness to create after the catch. The 21-year-old supplied 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons at Cincinnati. Receiver Dante Pettis provides Chicago with a veteran playmaker. Pettis has secure hands and runs solid routes. In 2022 as a Bear, he had 19 receptions for 245 yards and three scores.

How to make Titans vs. Bears picks

Severance has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

