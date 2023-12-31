Joe Burrow may not be playing in Week 17, but the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are still rivals. They've seen plenty of each other over the past few seasons, and even faced off in each of the last two AFC Championships. Sunday marked their fifth meeting since 2022, and things got heated in the first half.

The Chiefs defense may have it out for Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase. This past Thursday, Chase was asked what stood out about Kansas City's secondary ahead of their showdown. Chase provided some bulletin-board material with his answer.

"If I'm being honest, nothing," Chase said, via "Jungle Roar Pod." "They just know how to play us, they know the leverages, they know what splits we in, they just know what we gonna do certain movements. They throw little double-doubles at us to stop the two best players on the outside, and that's all they do. It's not really like they got a Jalen Ramsey on their squad. So, not much."

In the second quarter, Chase squared up with Kanas City's No. 1 cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, and the two engaged in a shoving match. Check out what happened here:

Chase and Chiefs defensive back Mike Edwards were penalized for unnecessary roughness, which were offsetting penalties. However, if one of these players picks up another unnecessary roughness penalty, they would be ejected.