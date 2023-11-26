The Cincinnati Bengals will try to get a win in their first game without Joe Burrow when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Jake Browning gets the start for the Bengals, who are 5-5 after falling 34-20 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is 6-4 on the season, but looking to get back in the win column after falling 13-10 to the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are two-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 36.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first 30 days free with the promo code STREAMNFL, so sign up right here.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Nov. 26

Bengals vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 12 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Bengals vs. Steelers, the model is picking Under 36.5 points to be scored. Both of these AFC North rivals are struggling to generate offense, with Kenny Pickett continuing to be inconsistent and Browning coming in late in the season to fill in for Burrow.

The Steelers made changes to their coaching staff when they relieved offensive coordinator Matt Canada of his duties last week. However, the offense isn't expected to make a complete turnaround in less than a week, which could contribute to the model leaning Under on the total.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL.