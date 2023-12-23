Two teams trending in different directions lock horns in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL schedule as the Cincinnati Bengals visit the AFC North-rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Cincinnati (8-6) is riding a three-game winning streak and sitting in a wild-card spot after rallying for a 27-24 overtime victory against Minnesota last week. Conversely, Pittsburgh (7-7) suffered its third consecutive loss when it squandered a 13-point lead and fell 30-13 at Indianapolis. The Steelers have lost four of their last five contests, with the only win during that span being a 16-10 triumph at Cincinnati in Week 12.

Kickoff at Acrisure Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a three-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Bengals:

Bengals vs. Steelers spread: Cincinnati -3

Bengals vs. Steelers over/under: 38 points

Bengals vs. Steelers money line: Cincinnati -154, Pittsburgh +130

CIN: Bengals are 0-4 against the spread in divisional games this season

PIT: Steelers are 5-1 ATS in their last six divisional contests

Bengals vs. Steelers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati is alive and well in the AFC playoff picture thanks in part to the solid play of Jake Browning, who has filled in nicely since Joe Burrow was lost for the season with a wrist injury suffered against Baltimore in Week 11. After losing to the Steelers in his first career start, Browning went on to complete 77% of his pass attempts and make five touchdown tosses against just one interception to help guide the team to three straight victories. The 27-year-old is the first Bengals quarterback since Boomer Esiason in 1984 to win three of his first four NFL starts.

Browning came up big late in last Saturday's win against Minnesota, throwing for 184 yards and a pair of TDs after the third quarter. Both scoring passes went to wideout Tee Higgins, who entered the contest with only two touchdown receptions in nine games this season. Higgins finished with four catches for 61 yards in the victory and could play an even bigger role this week as Ja'Marr Chase, who is seventh in the NFL in both receptions (93) and receiving yards (1,156), is listed as questionable with a separated shoulder. See which team to back here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Having scored 18 points or fewer in five straight contests, Pittsburgh is looking for an offensive spark as it hopes to extend its streak of consecutive seasons without a losing record to 20. While it's possible that Kenny Pickett returns from a foot injury that required surgery, the Steelers are preparing to go with Mason Rudolph under center after the team lost both of Mitch Trubisky's starts. The 28-year-old Rudolph has started just two games since 2019, when he threw for 1,524 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions while making eight starts in place of an injured Ben Roethlisberger.

Rudolph hopes to rekindle his connection with wideout Diontae Johnson, who hauled in five TD passes during his 2019 rookie season - four from Rudolph. The 27-year-old Johnson leads the Steelers this year with four scoring receptions, recording one in each of the last three games. Meanwhile, linebacker T.J. Watt leads the league with 16 sacks and has gotten to the quarterback in seven of his last eight games and 11 overall this campaign. See which team to pick here.

