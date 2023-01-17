Two teams with lengthy winning streaks will clash in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs when the Buffalo Bills (13-3) host the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The matchup will pit Buffalo's eight-game winning streak against the Bengals' nine-game streak, with a date in the AFC Championship Game on the line. Buffalo defeated Miami 34-31 in last week's Wild Card game, while the Bengals toppled the Ravens in the first round of the 2023 NFL playoff bracket.

Kickoff at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a five-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Bills odds, and the over/under for total points is 50.5.

How to watch Bengals vs. Bills

Bengals vs. Bills date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals vs. Bills time: 3 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+

Divisional round NFL picks for Bills vs. Bengals

For Bengals vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover. While both teams escaped from Wild Card Weekend with closer-than-expected victories, only the Bills escaped with a mostly healthy team. Cincinnati lost starting left tackle Jonah Williams in the game, making him the third starting offensive lineman in three weeks that the Bengals have lost. Joe Burrow was sacked four times last week and has gone down eight total times over his last three games, compared to the same number of total times sacked over his previous six games combined.

Buffalo excels at getting to the quarterback, even without Von Miller, and racked up four sacks against Miami. Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a 17:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his postseason career, the second-best ratio in NFL history (min. seven games). Add in a huge home-field advantage, as the Bills are 13-1 across their last 14 home playoff games.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

