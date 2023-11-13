The Denver Broncos will try to stay on a roll when they visit the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football at Highmark Stadium. After losing its first three games of the season, including a record-breaking 50-point defeat to Miami in Week 3, Denver (3-5) has won three of its last five games, including the last two. The Broncos are looking for their first three-game winning streak since they won their first three games of the 2021 season. Buffalo (5-4) is off to its worst start to a year since the team went 2-7 to begin the 2018 season.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a seven-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Broncos odds while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Broncos spread: Buffalo -7

Bills vs. Broncos over/under: 47.5 points

Bills vs. Broncos money line: Buffalo -325, Denver +254

BUF: WR Stefon Diggs leads the league in receptions (70)

DEN: QB Russell Wilson ranks fifth in the NFL in passer rating (101.7)

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo is one of the best pass-rushing teams in the league. The Bills have 29 sacks, which ranks fifth in the NFL. Three players - Leonard Floyd (seven sacks), Ed Olver (five) and A.J. Epenesa (five) - have at least five sacks each, and no team in the league has more five-sack players.

In addition, Buffalo faces a Denver team that has struggled on the road this season. The Broncos are 1-2 away from Empower Field this year and have been outscored by 58 points in those three games. Just four teams have been outscored by more on the road this year.

Why the Broncos can cover

The Denver defense has vastly improved over the last three weeks. Over the first five games of the season, the Broncos allowed 36.2 points and 450.6 yards per game as they went 1-4. In the last three weeks, Denver has given up just 15.0 points and 331.7 yards a game. The Broncos are 2-1 over that stretch.

In addition, receiver Courtland Sutton enters the game on a roll. The 6-foot-4 Sutton has scored a receiving touchdown in his last three games. Entering Week 10, that was tied for the longest active streak in the league with A.J. Brown and Christian McCaffrey.

