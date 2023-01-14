Who's Playing

Miami @ Buffalo

Regular Season Records: Miami 9-8; Buffalo 13-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will duke it out with the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo has a defense that allows only 17.88 points per game, so Miami's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for the Bills and the New England Patriots last week, but Buffalo stepped up in the second half for a 35-23 victory. Buffalo's win was all the more impressive since New England was averaging only 19.5 points allowed on the season. Buffalo can attribute much of their success to QB Josh Allen, who passed for three TDs and 254 yards on 31 attempts, and WR Stefon Diggs, who caught seven passes for one TD and 104 yards. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 155.60.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New York Jets last week, but they still walked away with an 11-6 win.

The Bills are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Buffalo, who are 7-8 against the spread.

Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, sneaking past 32-29. Will Buffalo repeat their success, or does Miami have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Odds

The Bills are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Miami.