Who's Playing
Miami @ Buffalo
Regular Season Records: Miami 9-8; Buffalo 13-3
What to Know
The Buffalo Bills will duke it out with the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo has a defense that allows only 17.88 points per game, so Miami's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for the Bills and the New England Patriots last week, but Buffalo stepped up in the second half for a 35-23 victory. Buffalo's win was all the more impressive since New England was averaging only 19.5 points allowed on the season. Buffalo can attribute much of their success to QB Josh Allen, who passed for three TDs and 254 yards on 31 attempts, and WR Stefon Diggs, who caught seven passes for one TD and 104 yards. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 155.60.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New York Jets last week, but they still walked away with an 11-6 win.
The Bills are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Buffalo, who are 7-8 against the spread.
Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against Miami when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, sneaking past 32-29. Will Buffalo repeat their success, or does Miami have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Buffalo have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Miami.
- Dec 17, 2022 - Buffalo 32 vs. Miami 29
- Sep 25, 2022 - Miami 21 vs. Buffalo 19
- Oct 31, 2021 - Buffalo 26 vs. Miami 11
- Sep 19, 2021 - Buffalo 35 vs. Miami 0
- Jan 03, 2021 - Buffalo 56 vs. Miami 26
- Sep 20, 2020 - Buffalo 31 vs. Miami 28
- Nov 17, 2019 - Buffalo 37 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 20, 2019 - Buffalo 31 vs. Miami 21
- Dec 30, 2018 - Buffalo 42 vs. Miami 17
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 21 vs. Buffalo 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Buffalo 22 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 17, 2017 - Buffalo 24 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. Buffalo 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Miami 28 vs. Buffalo 25
- Nov 08, 2015 - Buffalo 33 vs. Miami 17
- Sep 27, 2015 - Buffalo 41 vs. Miami 14