For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Broncos are going to wear a white helmet.

Over the course of their 63-year history, the Broncos have worn an orange helmet, a blue helmet and even a brown helmet, but they've never worn white. The Broncos will be wearing their new alternate white helmets for two games in 2023. However, they haven't announced which two games those will be.

You can see below what the new helmet looks like.

The Broncos are set to debut these white helmets in their Week 5 home game against the Jets.

Denver decided to go with a white helmet and a white facemask as a way to "pay homage" to the snowcapped Rocky Mountains in Colorado. As for the decals on the helmet, the Broncos decided to add a throwback element there by using decals that are similar to what the team wore in the 1960s.

When the Broncos first started dropping hints that a new helmet would be coming this year, a lot of fans were hoping that the team would get a white helmet and wear it with an all-white uniform. Unfortunately, those fans are only getting 50% of their wishes. Although the Broncos will be wearing the white helmet, the team will not be wearing them with an all-white uniform. Instead, the Broncos will be pairing their new helmet with their all-orange alternate uniform.

You can see what the full ensemble will look like in the video below.

The Broncos are 1-3 to open the season, and they'll be hoping these white helmets can help lead to another much-needed win.