The Detroit Lions will try to maintain their hold on the NFC North when they host the Denver Broncos on Saturday in NFL Week 15. The Lions (9-4) are still two games up on the Vikings in the division, but have lost two of their past three games. That includes last Sunday's 28-13 loss to the NFC North rival Bears. The Broncos (7-6) have won six of their past seven games to leap back into the playoff hunt. They are among six AFC teams with 7-6 records after beating the Chargers 24-7 last Sunday. They enter NFL Week 15 one game behind first-place Kansas City in the AFC West standings.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Detroit. The Lions are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Lions odds on the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Lions spread: Detroit -4.5

Broncos vs. Lions over/under: 48 points

Broncos vs. Lions money line: Denver +181, Detroit -222

DEN: Broncos are 9-6 against the spread in their past 15 games as underdogs

DET: Lions are 10-5 ATS at home since the start of last season

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit is 6-0 against the spread in its past six non-division games as a favorite. Two of their losses came to fierce rivals, including last week's on the road, another was against top AFC contender Baltimore and the other went to overtime. The Lions have the NFL's third-best offense, averaging 390 total yards and ranking in the top 10 in rushing and passing.

The Lions are 8-5 ATS in 2023, and quarterback Jared Goff (3,449 yards, 21 TD passes) and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,063 yards, six TDs) have a strong connection. David Montgomery has 770 rushing yards and 10 scores, and fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs has 980 total yards, third-most in the league. Aidan Hutchinson is the defensive leader and has 6.5 sacks and three takeaways. Detroit's defense is 15th in total yards (323.5), while the Broncos are 30th (377.4).

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is 5-2 ATS over the past seven games and has been playing significantly better than the Lions in recent weeks. The Broncos are plus-11 in turnover differential since Week 7, best in the NFL, and are allowing 15.6 points over that span (second). The Lions are minus-8 and giving up almost 29 points in the same time period, both second-worst in the league. Receiver Courtland Sutton has 10 touchdown receptions, one of only three NFL players in double-digits.

Quarterback Russell Wilson is completing 67.2% of his throws and has 2,662 passing yards and 23 TDs. Sutton has 699 yards, fellow receiver Jerry Jeudy has 507 and running back Samaje Perine has 40 receptions. The Broncos are 10th in the league in averaging 4.3 yards per carry, led by Javonte Williams (650 yards) and Jaleel McLaughlin (5.7 per attempt). The defense has 34 sacks – three players have at least five – and is tied for the league lead with 24 takeaways.

How to make Broncos vs. Lions picks

The model is leaning Under the total, projecting 47 combined points.

