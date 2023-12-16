The Denver Broncos matchup against the Detroit Lions on Saturday in NFL Week 15 looks different than it appeared just a few weeks ago. The Broncos (7-6) started the season 1-5, while the Lions (9-4) began 5-1 and looked like one of the NFL's best teams. Now, the teams enter the Week 15 NFL matchup going in opposite directions. Denver has won six of its past seven games, while the Lions have lost two of three. The Broncos cruised past the Chargers in an AFC West battle last Sunday, while Detroit lost its NFC North showdown with the Bears, 28-13.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET in Detroit. The Lions are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Lions odds on the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. Before you make any Lions vs. Broncos picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has simulated Broncos vs. Lions 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Lions spread: Detroit -4.5

Broncos vs. Lions over/under: 48 points

Broncos vs. Lions money line: Denver +181, Detroit -222

DEN: Broncos are 9-6 against the spread in their past 15 games as underdogs

DET: Lions are 10-5 ATS at home since the start of last season

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit is 8-5 against the spread in 2023 and has covered six straight non-division games as a favorite. The offense is loaded with playmakers, with quarterback Jared Goff leading a unit that averages 390 yards per game (third-most in NFL) and 6.0 yards per play (fourth). Goff has thrown for 3,449 yards and 21 touchdowns. The quarterback relies heavily on receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,063 yards, six touchdowns) and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta (702-6).

The Lions also rank fifth in the league in rushing (137.5 yards per game). Jahmyr Gibbs is third in yards from scrimmage (980) and fellow running back David Montgomery has 770 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Detroit's defense ranks 15th in yards allowed (323.5), while Denver is 30th (377.4). End Aidan Hutchinson has 6.5 sacks and is third in QB pressures (76).

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is 5-2 ATS over the past seven games and has been playing significantly better than the Lions in recent weeks. The Broncos are plus-11 in turnover differential since Week 7, best in the NFL, and are allowing 15.6 points over that span (second). The Lions are minus-8 and giving up almost 29 points in the same time period, both second-worst in the league. Receiver Courtland Sutton has 10 touchdown receptions, one of only three NFL players in double-digits.

Quarterback Russell Wilson is completing 67.2% of his throws and has 2,662 passing yards and 23 TDs. Sutton has 699 yards, fellow receiver Jerry Jeudy has 507 and running back Samaje Perine has 40 receptions. The Broncos are 10th in the league in averaging 4.3 yards per carry, led by Javonte Williams (650 yards) and Jaleel McLaughlin (5.7 per attempt). The defense has 34 sacks – three players have at least five – and is tied for the league lead with 24 takeaways.

How to make Broncos vs. Lions picks

