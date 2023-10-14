The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) will try to remain unbeaten when they face the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco has won its last three games by at least 18 points, including a 42-10 win against Dallas last week. However, the 49ers have not played on the road since their Week 2 victory over the Rams. Cleveland is coming off a bye week following its 28-3 loss to Baltimore in Week 4. It played that game without Deshaun Watson (shoulder), and the quarterback will also miss Week 6.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Browns vs. 49ers odds, while the over/under is 36 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any 49ers vs. Browns picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Browns vs. 49ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Browns:

Browns vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -9.5

Browns vs. 49ers over/under: 36 points

Browns vs. 49ers money line: 49ers: -520, Browns: +387

Browns vs. 49ers picks: See picks here

Browns vs. 49ers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Browns can cover

San Francisco's offense is headed into its biggest challenge of the season, as Cleveland has the league's top-ranked defense. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is 7-1 in his previous matchups against 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, and he has transformed Cleveland's defense in his first season on the job. The Browns lead the league in fewest yards allowed (196.8) and passing yards allowed (125.0).

Myles Garrett headlines the charge with 5.5 sacks through his first four games, while Obo Okoronkwo has added 2.5. Cleveland had a week off following its ugly performance against Baltimore, putting the Browns in a good scheduling spot on Sunday against a San Francisco team that is coming off a primetime game. The Browns have won five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has been the best team in the NFL so far this season, winning four of its five games in blowout fashion. The 49ers cruised to a 42-10 win over Dallas last week, as quarterback Brock Purdy racked up 252 passing yards and four touchdowns. Purdy leads the league in passer rating (123.1) while completing 72.1% of his passes for nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has won all 10 of his regular-season starts, and he is unbeaten in the 13 games that he has played at least three quarters. Meanwhile, Browns quarterback Watson is out due to a right shoulder injury, putting practice squad quarterback P.J. Walker in line for the start. San Francisco has covered the spread in 13 of its last 16 games, and it has won six of its last seven road games outright. See which team to pick here.

How to make Browns vs. 49ers picks

The model has simulated 49ers vs. Browns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick where one side has all of the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Browns vs. 49ers on Sunday, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Browns spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 171-119 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.