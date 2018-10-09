Buccaneers sign guard Ali Marpet to five-year extension, locking him up through 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms with guard Ali Marpet on a five-year contract extension that will keep Marpet with the team through the 2023 season. The team announced the news via its official Twitter account.

Locking down a key piece of our O-Line! Ali Marpet has agreed to terms on an extension through 2023.



According to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, the extension will pay Marpet $55 million over five years, $27.125 million of which is guaranteed.

G Ali Marpet’s extension with the #Buccaneers: five years, $55m with $27.125m in guarantees, source says. One of the top pending free agents this offseason is now locked in to Tampa for a while. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 9, 2018

Marpet was Tampa's second-round pick back in 2015, when they selected him out of Hobart College, a Division III school. He had previously become the second Division III player to play in the Senior Bowl, and then exploded at the NFL Scouting Combine, running the fastest 40-yard dash among offensive line prospects (4.98 seconds), the fastest 10-yard split (1.74), and also the second-best time in the three-cone drill (7.33) and 20-yard shuttle (4.47). He also got in 30 reps at 225 pounds in the bench press, tied for fifth-best among offensive linemen. As a result, he ranked first among offensive linemen in the SPARQ athleticism metric.

Marpet has been a consistent starter from Day One in the NFL, mauling defensive linemen in the run game and improving as a pass protector along the way. He's continued his excellent play this season, and the Bucs rewarded him with a hefty contract.

The additional $55 million tacked onto Marpet's contract ranks fifth among all NFL guards, while the $27.125 million guarantee ranks third. The contract puts his pay in the tier of players like the Raiders' Gabe Jackson and Kelechi Osemele, each considered among the best guards in the game at the time they signed their contracts.