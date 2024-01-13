Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Buffalo Bills

Regular Season Records: Pittsburgh 10-7, Buffalo 11-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bills will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will fight it out against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC playoff matchup at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Bills come in on five and the Steelers on three.

Miami typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Buffalo proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Dolphins by a score of 21-14.

Josh Allen was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns while completing 78.9% of his passes. Khalil Shakir also helped out with an impressive 105 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's game on Saturday was all tied up 7-7 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 17-10 victory over the Ravens. That's two games straight that Pittsburgh has won by exactly seven points.

The Steelers' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Najee Harris, who rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Ravens to a paltry 224 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Steelers' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out four times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was T.J. Watt and his two sacks.

Buffalo has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a massive bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Pittsburgh, their win bumped their record up to 10-7.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's game: The Bills have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 374.5 total yards per game (they're ranked fourth in total yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Steelers, though, as they've been averaging only 304.3 total yards per game. Will the Bills be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Steelers flip the script?

Everything came up roses for Buffalo against Pittsburgh in their previous matchup back in October of 2022 as the team secured a 38-3 win. With the Bills ahead 31-3 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Buffalo is a big 10-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 36 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.