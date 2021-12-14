Through 3 Quarters

The point spread is against the Los Angeles Rams, but thus far the points are on their side. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 three quarters in. QB Matthew Stafford has led the way so far for the Rams, as he has passed for three TDs and 211 yards on 24 attempts.

Los Angeles and Arizona came into this contest with previous-game wins. It's looking like Los Angeles will be able to keep the momentum, but Arizona still has a quarter to right the ship.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Arizona

Current Records: Los Angeles 8-4; Arizona 10-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Arizona Cardinals are heading back home. Arizona and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

Arizona beat the Chicago Bears 33-22 last week. It was another big night for Arizona's QB Kyler Murray, who passed for two TDs and 123 yards on 15 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 59 yards.

Arizona's defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles ran circles around the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and the extra yardage (418 yards vs. 197 yards) paid off. Everything went the Rams' way against Jacksonville as they made off with a 37-7 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 30-7 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Matthew Stafford, who passed for three TDs and 295 yards on 38 attempts, and RB Sony Michel, who rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 24 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Michel has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Special teams collected 13 points for Los Angeles. K Matt Gay delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Arizona going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Arizona is now 10-2 while the Rams sit at 8-4. The Cardinals are 7-2 after wins this year, Los Angeles 5-2.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 13 games against Arizona.