Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers

Current Records: Minnesota 0-3, Carolina 0-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

What to Know

The Panthers will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Carolina might have drawn first blood against Seattle on Sunday, but the Seahawks got the last laugh. The Panthers took a 37-27 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks.

Andy Dalton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Adam Thielen, who picked up 145 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Minnesota recently as the team has yet to pick up a win. They took a 28-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chargers. The over/under was set at 52.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant signal callers against one another in Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert. Herbert had a solid game and threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns while completing 85.1% of his passes. Meanwhile, Cousins did his best for the losing side, throwing for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers' loss on Sunday dropped their record down to 0-3. The Vikings have fallen quite a ways from their 13-4 record last season and are now winless at 0-3.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, the Vikings are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Carolina, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Carolina.