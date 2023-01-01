Patrick Mahomes can truly do it all. We already knew the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback could make incredible passes, extend plays and convert first downs that seem impossible. Now he is showing off his talents as a wide receiver, catching a pass from himself.

Mahomes' first -uarter pass was batted down by Denver Broncos defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, but the play did not end there. The MVP candidate then caught the batted ball behind the line of scrimmage and took off.

Here is a look at the wild play:

Mahomes got close to a first down, going for six yards, but did not quite move the chains. Still very impressive considering the play should have ended as an incomplete pass.

The drive ended with a five-yard touchdown from running back Isiah Pacheco. They attempted a two-point conversion, but failed. The Chiefs are up 6-0 with the first quarter winding down.

The Chiefs are currently 12-3 and in first place in the AFC West and are favorites against the Broncos. They're looking to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the first-round bye.