No NFL team has won the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will have a chance to accomplish that feat in Super Bowl 58. The Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where Kansas City is making its fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years. San Francisco is participating in the Super Bowl for the first time since losing to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV and is seeking a sixth Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a two-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL Super Bowl on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on a 38-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Niners vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Niners:

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -2

Chiefs vs. 49ers over/under: 47.5 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -127, Chiefs +107

SF: 49ers are 9-10 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 12-7-1 against the spread this season

Chiefs vs. 49ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Chiefs vs. 49ers streaming: Paramount+ (try free for seven days)

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers have one of the best offensive linemen of all-time, Trent Williams. He is an 11-time Pro Bowl selection, tied for the most ever at the position. He has not allowed a single sack in 492 passing blocking snaps this season and the 49ers are averaging 5.2 yards per carry when running behind him and to the left side this season. With Williams in front, Christian McCaffrey is even more effective, and the 49ers finished in the top four of the NFL in rushing yards (140.5 per game), yards per carry (4.8), and rushing touchdowns (27) during the regular season.

McCaffrey was arguably the most potent skill position player during the regular season, leading the league in scrimmage yards (2,023), yards per carry (5.4), and total touchdowns (21). He also rushed for more than 250 yards more (1,459) than any player in the league and is the first player since 2006 to accumulate at least 25 touchdowns, including the playoffs. During San Francisco's playoff run, he is averaging 130.0 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns per game and has reached the end zone in five consecutive playoff contests. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

While the 49ers rank highly in defending against tight ends this season, the connection between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce looms large in this matchup. Mahomes and Kelce bring elite individual numbers into Super Bowl LVIII, and the pairing has combined for 17 touchdowns in the postseason, most by any QB-pass-catcher duo in history. Mahomes has completed 80.9% of career playoff passes to Kelce, posting a 139.2 passer rating with only one interception when focusing on his favorite target. That is the No. 1 completion rate and passer rating among 30 QB-receiver duos with at least 50 career attempts in the postseason, and Mahomes is 23-28 for 14 touchdowns when targeting Kelce in the red zone.

In addition, Mahomes is 20-24 for 255 yards and a touchdown when tossing to Kelce in three career games against San Francisco, which includes the Super Bowl win over the 49ers four years ago. Mahomes is the only quarterback with a minimum of 10 starts in playoff history to improve his completion rate, touchdown rate, interception rate, rushing output, and winning percentage from the regular season to the NFL playoffs. The Chiefs are 14-3 with Mahomes in the lineup in postseason action, and he has 39 touchdown passes against only seven interceptions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chiefs vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 45 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Chiefs spread to pick in the 2024 Super Bowl, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.