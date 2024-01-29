The brightest stage in the sports world arrives on Sunday, Feb. 11 when the 2024 Super Bowl kicks off in Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium with a championship in the balance. The Niners are seeking a record-tying sixth Super Bowl victory in franchise history after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff bracket and defeating the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in the postseason. The Chiefs are looking to earn back-to-back Super Bowl titles and knocked off the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in succession to reach Super Bowl 58.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+. San Francisco is a one-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. 49ers odds.

Here are the NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Niners:

Chiefs vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -1

Chiefs vs. 49ers over/under: 47.5 points

Chiefs vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -118, Chiefs -102

SF: 49ers are 9-10 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 12-7-1 against the spread this season

Why the 49ers can cover

The 49ers dominated the regular season, earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC and out-scoring opponents by 10.9 points per game. On defense, San Francisco is stout, but the team's offense leads the way with elite efficiency and productivity. The Niners are coming off a 34-point, 413-yard performance in the NFC Championship Game, and San Francisco was utterly dominant in the second half, generating points on every offensive possession. In the regular season, the 49ers averaged 28.9 points per game, ranking No. 3 in the NFL, and San Francisco scored points on 45.3% of offensive possessions while averaging a league-leading 2.70 points per drive. The 49ers also led the league with 6.6 yards per play, staying on schedule at a tremendous level, and San Francisco was in the top two of the NFL with 398.4 total yards per game and 37.8 yards per offensive possession.

When San Francisco reaches the red zone, no team is better in converting those trips into touchdowns, as the 49ers led the league with 67.2% red zone efficiency. Kyle Shanahan's team also has arguably the best skill position talent in the NFL, and the 49ers finished in the top four of the league in both passing yards and rushing yards. The 49ers ranked in the top four in third down efficiency (47.5%) and first downs (383) this season, and it is difficult to pinpoint an offensive weakness for San Francisco.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is appropriately known for its offense, with Mahomes and Kelce leading a group with a tremendous track record over more than a half-decade of excellence. This season, however, the Chiefs have been better on defense than offense, and that defensive aptitude was on display in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs held the Baltimore Ravens to only 10 points in the game, and Kansas City created three pivotal takeaways. Kansas City also allowed the league's best rushing offense to generate only 81 rushing yards in the game, and the Chiefs continue to put up gaudy overall numbers. Kansas City was No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed this season, giving up only 17.3 per game, and that was the best mark by the franchise since 1997.

In the postseason, the Chiefs are allowing only 13.7 points per game across three outings, and Kansas City yielded points on only 28.5% of defensive possessions during the 17-game regular season. Kansas City was the only team in the league to allow fewer than 28 points in every game in 2023, becoming the first squad to achieve that feat since 2011. From there, the Chiefs never allowed more than 382 total yards in any game this season, including playoffs, and Kansas City's resistance will be key against San Francisco's top-tier offense.

