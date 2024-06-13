The Philadelphia Eagles are interested in selling a minority stake in the team. Jason Kelce is interested in buying.

"I'll back out of the TV deal right now if you tell me I can own the Philadelphia Eagles," Kelce said, via Yahoo Sports. "[Getting] to be an owner? That's like another level."

Kelce would fit the protocol Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants in a minority owner. The buyer won't have an opportunity toward owning a controlling stake of the team. The Lurie family will still be the majority owners of the Eagles -- no matter who joins the ownership group.

Kelce joked with brother Travis on the "New Heights" podcast if they should consider buying a stake in the Eagles.

"I don't know if it matters how much a minority stake it is, I don't think we can afford it," Jason Kelce said, also disqualifying his brother from ownership since Travis is still an active NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles will be valued at $7.5 billion for this move, according to Bloomberg, significantly more than the $194 million Lurie spent when he purchased the Eagles in 1994. Lurie, 72, oversees the franchise, but has been in a transition process of giving that title to his son, Julian. Julian Lurie currently holds the title of business and football operations strategy with the team.

The report comes a month after NFL owners pushed back a vote to allow private equity firms to purchase stakes in franchises.

Jason Kelce is -- at least -- considering the opportunity. Even if ownership may be out of his price range, he does want the opportunity to own the only team he ended up playing for. Kelce made $81.7 million in his playing career and will make more with his "New Heights" podcast and other media ventures and endorsements.

He may need some help in owning a minority stake of the Eagles, but it appears Kelce wants some piece of the pie.