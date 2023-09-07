Dan Campbell's tenure as head coach of the Detroit Lions did not begin well, as the team posted a 3-13-1 record in his first season and lost six of its first seven games in 2022. Campbell righted the ship, however, as the Lions went 8-2 over their final 10 contests last year to finish above .500 for the first time in five campaigns. Detroit (9-8) will try to carry the momentum into Campbell's third year, which begins Thursday against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. The Chiefs (14-3) concluded 2022 with an eight-game winning streak, which included a 38-35 triumph over Philadelphia that gave them their second championship in four seasons. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be sidelined with a knee injury.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5.

Chiefs vs. Lions spread: Kansas City -4.5

Chiefs vs. Lions over/under: 53.5 points

Chiefs vs. Lions money line: Kansas City -225, Detroit +185

KC: Chiefs have scored 30 or more points in an NFL-record seven straight season-openers

DET: Lions have lost seven consecutive meetings with defending Super Bowl champions

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has won eight consecutive season-openers, the last five with Patrick Mahomes under center. The 27-year-old superstar quarterback has thrown for 1,542 yards and 18 touchdowns without an interception in his five victories, recording at least three scoring passes in each contest. Mahomes owns a 13-3 career record with 49 TD tosses and only four interceptions in the month of September.

The 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes has won 16 straight regular-season games against NFC opponents - the longest streak by a quarterback since 1970. One of those wins came against the Lions in 2019, when he threw for 315 yards in a 34-30 triumph at Detroit. The Chiefs went 5-0 against the spread versus NFC teams last season and are 6-2 against the number in their last eight season-openers.

Why the Lions can cover

While possessing one of the top offenses in the NFL last year, Detroit was at or near the bottom of the league in most categories on the other side of the ball. The club showed improvement during the second half of the season, however, allowing 18 points or fewer in six of its final 10 games. But its main focus in the offseason was improving the defense.

The Lions selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell with the 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and grabbed Alabama safety Brian Branch in the second round. They signed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who recorded six interceptions with Philadelphia last season after amassing five over his first three NFL seasons. The Lions also signed cornerback Cam Sutton, who made a career-high three picks with Pittsburgh in 2022. Detroit boasts a strong pass rush that features defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson (9.5 sacks) and James Houston (eight), who last year became the first rookie duo since 1982 with at least seven sacks apiece.

