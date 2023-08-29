The Kansas City Chiefs will begin the defense of their second Super Bowl title in four years when they host the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7 in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. Kansas City (14-3) reached the championship game for the third time in four seasons and edged Philadelphia 38-35 on a late field goal in Super Bowl LVII to capture the crown for the third time in team history. Detroit (9-8) rebounded from a poor start in 2022 to finish with a winning record for the first time in five campaigns.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before locking in any Lions vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks.

Now, the model has simulated Chiefs vs. Lions 10,000 times. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Lions spread: Kansas City -6.5

Chiefs vs. Lions over/under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. Lions money line: Kansas City -286, Detroit +230

KC: Chiefs have scored 30 or more points in an NFL-record seven straight season-openers

DET: Lions have lost seven consecutive meetings with defending Super Bowl champions

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City continued its reign in the AFC West last year, capturing its seventh consecutive division title. The Chiefs ended the regular season with a five-game winning streak before knocking off Jacksonville, Cincinnati and Philadelphia in the NFL playoffs. They made an impressive comeback against the Eagles in the Super Bowl, scoring 24 points in the second half after trailing by 10 at halftime.

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his brief career after earning his second regular-season MVP Award. The 27-year-old led the NFL with a career-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown tosses while also running for a personal-best four scores. Mahomes has stormed out of the gate since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback, throwing at least three TD passes in a league-record five consecutive season-openers.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit got off to a 1-6 start in 2022 before catching fire as it won eight of its final 10 contests to finish above .500 for the first time since going 9-7 in 2017. One reason for the Lions' turnaround was the play of quarterback Jared Goff, who was red-hot down the stretch. Over his final nine contests, the 28-year-old signal-caller recorded 15 touchdown passes without an interception.

Goff concluded last season by making 324 consecutive pass attempts without being picked off, the fifth-longest such streak in NFL history. He's hoping to have the opportunity to target Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old wide receiver followed a strong rookie campaign with an even better one in 2022, as he made 106 catches for 1,161 yards and six TDs, establishing himself as Detroit's top wideout.

How to make Chiefs vs. Lions picks

The model is leaning Under the total, projecting the teams combine for 52 points.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Lions in the NFL Kickoff Game 2023, and which side of the spread cashes almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Chiefs spread to back, all from the model that has returned more than $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.