The Detroit Lions will try to build off their strong finish in 2022 when they visit the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7 in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game. Detroit (9-8) lost six of its first seven contests last year before making a strong turnaround, winning eight of its final 10 games to finish above .500 for the first time in five seasons. Including the playoffs, the Chiefs (14-3) lost just three of 20 contests in 2022, with the defeats being by a total of 10 points.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54. Before locking in any Lions vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Chiefs vs. Lions 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Lions spread: Kansas City -6.5

Chiefs vs. Lions over/under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. Lions money line: Kansas City -286, Detroit +230

KC: Chiefs have scored 30 or more points in an NFL-record seven straight season-openers

DET: Lions have lost seven consecutive meetings with defending Super Bowl champions

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is riding a 16-game regular-season winning streak against NFC opponents after winning all five contests last campaign. It hasn't lost to a team from the opposing conference since falling 38-31 at Seattle in Week 16 of the 2018 season. Patrick Mahomes has been under center for all 16 triumphs and threw for 1,576 yards with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions in the five victories last year.

Mahomes is coming off a season in which he was named NFL MVP for the second time after leading the league with a career-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 TD tosses. Despite being without top receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to Miami prior to the campaign, the 27-year-old threw at least three scoring passes on eight occasions in 2022, including three meetings with NFC clubs. Mahomes has amassed 1,542 passing yards with 18 TDs and no interceptions while winning all five of his season-openers as the starting quarterback.

Why the Lions can cover

Much is expected from Detroit after last year's finish, as the team is favored to win its first division title since 1993. Jared Goff was instrumental in the Lions' late-season success in 2022, throwing 15 touchdown passes and no interceptions over his final nine contests. The 28-year-old quarterback is closing in on history, as he has 324 consecutive pass attempts without being picked off, 78 shy of the NFL record owned by Aaron Rodgers.

Goff came up with a strong effort in his only previous meeting with Kansas City, as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a 54-51 victory in 2018. The three-time Pro Bowler completed 31-of-49 pass attempts for 413 yards and four TDs, including the game-winner with 1:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, and also ran for a score. Goff and the Lions are hoping Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) will be ready for the opener after the 23-year-old wideout led the team last year with career-highs of 106 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

