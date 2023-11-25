Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-4, Cincinnati 5-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bengals will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Thursday, things could have been worse for the Bengals, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 34-20 loss to the Ravens. Cincinnati has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Joe Mixon, who gained 100 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it looks like Pittsburgh got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Browns by a score of 13-10.

The Steelers' loss came about despite a quality game from Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Warren really tore up the turf during one magnificent 74-yard run.

The losses dropped Cincinnati to 5-5 and Baltimore to 8-3.

Not only did the Bengals and the Steelers lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the match is expected to be close, with the Steelers going off as just a 1-point favorite. This will be the Bengals' first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 37-30 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Do the Bengals have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Steelers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a slight 1-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 34.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cincinnati.