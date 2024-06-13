New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was not seen on the field during the team's final mandatory minicamp practice Thursday, and there is a reason why. Kamara's agent told NFL Media that his client's absence is indeed related to his contract.

"He was here for walkthrough this morning," head coach Dennis Allen told reporters, "and then he went in, and I haven't had a chance to talk to him, so I'm not sure why he wasn't out there for the rest of practice."

Kamara has two more years remaining on his current deal -- a five-year, $75 million extension that was signed in 2020. His upcoming cap hits are $18.5 million in 2024 and $29 million in 2025, according to Spotrac. Per NFL Media, the Saints and Kamara have been discussing a contract restructure for months now, but the two sides haven't made progress recently.

Kamara has been the No. 2 highest-paid running back in the NFL for years now ($15M AAV) behind Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers. The 2025 "Madden" cover athlete just signed a two-year extension worth $38 million earlier this month.

Kamara is coming off of what was statistically his worst NFL season, as he rushed for a career-low 694 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games played. He also caught 75 passes for 466 yards and one touchdown. Kamara averaged 4.5 yards per touch in 2023, which was the lowest of his career.

The third-round pick out of Tennessee burst onto the NFL scene in 2017 with 1,554 scrimmage yards and 13 total touchdowns. He earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, as well as the first of his five Pro Bowl selections and first of his two All-Pro selections. Kamara led the league in touchdowns in 2020 with 21, but he's visited the end zone just 19 times over the last three years.