The Washington Commanders appeared to get a steal in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting former Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton at No. 36 overall. CBS Sports graded the pick an "A+," as Newton was the third defensive tackle taken after potentially falling due to a foot injury in college that required surgery. However, Newton now needs another surgery -- this time on the left foot.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Saturday (via NBC4 Sports) that Newton suffered the same injury -- a Jones fracture -- to his other foot, and will undergo a procedure next week. Newton was seen with a boot on his left foot Friday.

"Not giving any timelines for that," Quinn said.

It's an unfortunate development for the 2023 Consensus All-American defensive lineman -- to have to deal with the same injury to the other foot. Newton was named the 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after recording 52 total tackles and 7.5 sacks. His 18 career sacks were tied with Moe Gardner for the most recorded by a defensive tackle in Illinois history. Newton also recorded the seventh-most pressures in the FBS over the past two seasons with 102, and had the second-most pressures among FBS defensive tackles last season with 43.

It's only May, so there's no reason to be alarmed when it comes to Newton's outlook just yet. But it is tough that he won't be out on the practice field with his fellow rookies.