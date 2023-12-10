Micah Parsons will try to put on his best Michael Jordan impression Sunday night against the Eagles. The Cowboys' star linebacker has been added to the team's injury report with an illness, but the team announced that he is still expected to play.

Parsons is reportedly battling the flu, via NFL Media.

Jordan, who in "The Last Dance" documentary said that he was actually battling food poisoning, put up 37 points in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals in a performance that was immediately hailed as the "Flu Game." Parsons could receive similar praise if he is able to make a difference in game with major playoff implications.

Philadelphia (10-2) is currently the NFC's top seeded team, while Dallas (9-3) is in fifth place. A Cowboys win, however, would create a dead heat between the division rivals with three weeks to play in the regular season.

Even if he is physically compromised, Parsons' mere presence will make an impact on Sunday night. The 24-year-old, former first-round pick currently leads the Cowboys with 11.5 sacks. His presence has been leaned on even more following Leighton Vander Esch's season-ending (and career threatening) injury.