The Los Angeles Chargers will try to retain momentum when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers (2-2) won their past two games before having a bye in Week 5. They lost their first two by a combined five points, one in overtime. The Cowboys (3-2) are trying to regroup after a 42-10 demolition at the hands of San Francisco on Sunday Night Football last week. They have scored at least 30 points in three games, but also lost 28-16 to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Dallas won the most recent meeting, 20-17 in 2021, to snap a three-game Chargers win streak against the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs. Chargers spread: Dallas -1.5

Cowboys vs. Chargers Over/Under: 51 points

Cowboys vs. Chargers money line: Dallas Bay -126, Los Angeles +105

DAL: Dallas is 10-1 ATS following a loss since the 2021 season.

LAC: Los Angeles is 12-6 ATS in its past 18 games as an underdog.

Why the Cowboys can cover

The Cowboys rank fifth in yards allowed (292) and second against the pass (168.6). The Cowboys are tied for second in the league with 11 takeaways, including three interceptions from cornerback DaRon Bland. They have scored four touchdowns on defense and special teams and are averaging almost 27 points per game (eighth in NFL). The Chargers are giving up 26 per contest to rank 24th in the NFL.

Micah Parsons is a menace to quarterbacks and is among the favorites for Defensive Player of the Year. Dallas leads the NFL in pressure rate at 51% and Parsons is at 22.3% (second-best in the league) with four sacks. Quarterback Dak Prescott has four interceptions, but three came last week. He is completing 69% of his throws and now faces the NFL's worst pass defense (300 yards per game). Dallas wideout CeeDee Lamb has 358 receiving yards. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has had defensive issues, but has 16 sacks in four games, and the Chargers' plus-five turnover margin is tied for third-best in the league. Khalil Mack had six sacks in the victory against the Raiders and Joey Bosa (three sacks) should be ready to return. The Chargers have been in every game and the offense is averaging 27.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. The unit is also averaging 389 total yards (fifth) and 269 yards through the air (sixth).

Quarterback Justin Herbert will continue to rely heavily on receiver Keenan Allen with Mike Williams (ACL) out for the season. Allen is tied for eighth in the league in receptions with 35 for 434 yards. Herbert has 1,206 passing yards, with seven touchdowns and just one interception. The Chargers expect to get versatile running back Austin Ekeler back. He rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries in the opening loss to Miami, but suffered a high ankle sprain and hasn't played since. See who to back at SportsLine.

