The Dallas Cowboys will hope primetime is better to them in NFL Week 6 when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. The Cowboys (3-2) were demolished 42-10 by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night last week. The Chargers (2-2) come off their bye week on a two-game win streak, most recently beating the AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 1. The last meeting between these teams was in Week 2 of the 2021 season, when Dallas won 20-17 on a last-second field goal.

Kickoff in Los Angeles is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Chargers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before you make any Chargers vs. Cowboys picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Cowboys vs. Chargers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Chargers spread: Dallas -1.5

Cowboys vs. Chargers Over/Under: 51 points

Cowboys vs. Chargers money line: Dallas Bay -126, Los Angeles +105

DAL: Dallas is 10-1 ATS following a loss since the 2021 season.

LAC: Los Angeles is 12-6 ATS in its past 18 games as an underdog.

Cowboys vs. Chargers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Cowboys vs. Chargers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Cowboys can cover

Last week's misstep doesn't diminish the performance of the Dallas defense as a whole. The unit still ranks fifth in the NFL in yards (292) and points (16.6) allowed per game. Micah Parsons (four sacks) spearheads a Cowboys defense that leads the league in pressure rate at 51%. The Cowboys also have scored four touchdowns on defense and special teams and are tied for second with 11 takeaways. Cornerback DaRon Bland has three interceptions.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw three interceptions last week, but had one over the first four games. Now, he faces the NFL's worst pass defense, with the Chargers giving up 300 yards per game. He can lean on CeeDee Lamb (358 receiving yards) and running back Tony Pollard (436 total yards). The Cowboys are 13-9 against the spread in their past 22 games, 4-4 ATS as a road favorite. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has had defensive issues, but has 16 sacks in four games, and the Chargers' plus-five turnover margin is tied for third-best in the league. Khalil Mack had six sacks in the victory against the Raiders and Joey Bosa (three sacks) should be ready to return. The Chargers have been in every game and the offense is averaging 27.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. The unit is also averaging 389 total yards (fifth) and 269 yards through the air (sixth).

Quarterback Justin Herbert will continue to rely heavily on receiver Keenan Allen with Mike Williams (ACL) out for the season. Allen is tied for eighth in the league in receptions with 35 for 434 yards. Herbert has 1,206 passing yards, with seven touchdowns and just one interception. The Chargers expect to get versatile running back Austin Ekeler back. He rushed for 117 yards on 16 carries in the opening loss to Miami, but suffered a high ankle sprain and hasn't played since. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cowboys vs. Chargers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 50 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's NFL picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Cowboys spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.